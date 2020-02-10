2 wanted for questioning in Poplar Bluff counterfeiting investigation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff police are searching for two people wanted for questioning.
Police said they are wanted in reference to several reports of counterfeiting.
The incidents reportedly happened on Feb. 8 in Poplar Bluff and Butler County as well as the surrounding area.
Police said all information can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information leading to their whereabouts of the two people.
Please contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573 785-5776.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.