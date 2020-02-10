Rain this Morning with Dropping Temps

Rain continues to fall this morning across the Heartland. Temperatures will start to drop from NW to SE as a cold front will push through during the early morning. This front will dry out our northwestern counties today, but clouds will stay round in these areas. Southeastern counties , western KY and TN, will still see the chance of rain during the afternoon. Temps may increase a few degrees from this morning during the afternoon, but they will max out in the low 40s to low 50s.
Tonight light rain may move back in with the small chance of flurries in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Clouds and rain are in the forecast for the first half of this week. We will see sunshine just in time for Valentines day, but chilly temps arrive too.
-Lisa
