Rain this Morning with Dropping Temps

Rain continues to fall this morning across the Heartland. Temperatures will start to drop from NW to SE as a cold front will push through during the early morning. This front will dry out our northwestern counties today, but clouds will stay round in these areas. Southeastern counties , western KY and TN, will still see the chance of rain during the afternoon. Temps may increase a few degrees from this morning during the afternoon, but they will max out in the low 40s to low 50s.