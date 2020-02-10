Police: “Corporate office” asks for cash card from Sikeston convenience store, turns out to be scam

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A store clerk in Sikeston got a call from what they believed was a corporate official that ended up being a scam.
Police in Sikeston, Missouri said on Monday, Feb. 10 officers responded to a convenience store.
They found a note on the front doors stating the business was closed.
Officers said the doors were unlocked and cash was left on the counter along with empty $5 plastic holders that contained cash.
Police said they searched the business to find the store clerk.
The store manager responded to the business and was able to contact the clerk.
Police said the employee told them he was contacted by the “corporate office."
The caller said to take $500 from the store’s safe and put it on a cash card.
Police said they were able to speak with the clerk before the money was released.
They advise everyone to be skeptical of things that sound too good to be true. Police said to question deals, opportunities, documents, transactions and information that seems potentially unsafe.
