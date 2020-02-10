Paducah teen in custody, accused of threatening to bring gun to school to shoot people

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot people.
According to police, the juvenile was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening.
Police say they were called shortly after noon on Monday, February 10 to Paducah Middle School.
They say school officials brought the student to the office. They told officers that several other students and a teacher heard the juvenile threaten to bring a gun to school and shoot people who were telling him to be quiet.
The youth was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening and lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.