New device to help fight opioid addiction available in Ill.
Electrical signals sent from the device travel from the nerve points in a client’s ear to the brain. (Source: RecoverUs Centers Carbondale)
By Jasmine Adams | February 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:03 PM

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - A new device in the fight against opioid addiction is now available in southern Illinois.

A spokesperson with RecoverUs Centers Carbondale said the device is small enough to fit in the palm of the client’s hand and sits behind the ear.

RecoverUs Centers Carbondale is a non-narcotic, treatment facility. It is the only one in Illinois using this new device.

A spokesperson said has been created by a Midwest company.

Electrical signals sent from the device travel from the nerve points in a client’s ear to the brain. This helps the brain calm down, according to RecoverUs staff.

The device keeps clients from needing to swallow a pill when they are combating the nausea and pain associated with withdrawal.

Staff with RecoverUs said to call (618) 519-9444, for additional information on the use of this device in treatment and starting a path to Recovery.

