New device to help fight opioid addiction available in Ill.

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - A new device in the fight against opioid addiction is now available in southern Illinois.
A spokesperson with RecoverUs Centers Carbondale said the device is small enough to fit in the palm of the client’s hand and sits behind the ear.
RecoverUs Centers Carbondale is a non-narcotic, treatment facility. It is the only one in Illinois using this new device.
A spokesperson said has been created by a Midwest company.
Electrical signals sent from the device travel from the nerve points in a client’s ear to the brain. This helps the brain calm down, according to RecoverUs staff.
The device keeps clients from needing to swallow a pill when they are combating the nausea and pain associated with withdrawal.
Staff with RecoverUs said to call (618) 519-9444, for additional information on the use of this device in treatment and starting a path to Recovery.
