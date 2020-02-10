Murphysboro school district gets green light for improvements with help from Egyptian Electric Cooperative

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro school district will begin improvements to the middle school starting this summer thanks to a $1 million loan.
Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association worked with Murphysboro CUSD #186 to secure the zero-percent interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program.
"The school district is excited to have secured this interest-free loan," said Chris Grode, superintendent for Murphysboro CUSD. "This will assist the district in making the best use of the county facility sales tax dollars."
The loan will help the school with many improvement projects. The HVAC project includes asbestos abatement, and there will be ceiling, lighting and electrical upgrades at the school located at 2125 Spruce Street. The funds will also support the transition from a hot water radiator system to a variable refrigerant flow system.
"We are thrilled to be able to facilitate these loans to those in our community," said EECA General Manager Shane Hermetz. "It is important for us to invest in our very own rural communities, and the cooperative is happy to act as the intermediary through the USDA REDLG programs."
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. The funding for these projects is part of the REDLG program to support rural business.
