Man, woman arrested in shoplifting incident after ‘scuffle’ with officer

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after police responded to a reported shoplifting in Mayfield, Kentucky.
According to city police, Laura Williams, 35 of Mayfield, was charged with theft -shoplifting- under $500. Kevin Carr, 51 of Mayfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance -methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Police said they were called about a woman and two men who reportedly shoplifted from a store on Paris Road.
A vehicle left the area before officers arrived. Officers said they were able to get a description of the vehicle and photos of the people inside.
Police say the vehicle in the parking lot of another store on West Farthing Street.
They attempted to detain the people inside but the driver began resisting arrest, according to officers.
Police said a scuffle happened between the officer and driver.
As the incident was investigated, officers found stolen merchandise from two stores along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
They arrested Williams and Carr and took them to the Graves County Jail.
