Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-TEEN KILLED
Police say Missouri shooting kills teen, wounds another girl
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl and wounded another girl in North St. Louis County, Missouri. The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said one of the two victims died at the scene while the other victim was taken to a hospital. The age of the person injured in the shooting and the names of both victims weren't immediately released. Police said that a suspect was in custody, but they didn't release any information about the suspect.
POLICE CHASE DEATH
Man dies in crash while being chased by police in Missouri
PECULIAR, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old man who was being pursued by police died in a crash last week in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Thursday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. in Peculiar, Missouri. The man was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer fast as he fled, but at some point he braked hard and the vehicle slid off the road into a power pole and rolled over. The driver was taken to a hospital where he died. He was not wearing a seat belt. It wasn't immediately clear why Peculiar Police were pursuing the man. The highway patrol is investigating the crash.
BOY'S KILLING-ARKANSAS
Juror call set for retrial of man convicted in son's death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas judge says at least 100 potential jurors will be called for the retrial of a man charged with killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting him with a stick. Court records first reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette show Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Friday said a list of 250 potential jurors will be chosen with 100 told to appear Feb. 18 for possible selection for the trial of 50-year-old Mauricio Torres for the 2015 death of Isaiah Torres. Mauricio Torres' 2016 conviction and death sentence was overturned by the state Supreme Court.
BLACK MEN IN EDUCATION
St. Louis-area duo aims to get more young blacks to teach
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis-area black educators have formed a support group to inspire more black students to go into teaching and to give them a place to network. Darryl Diggs, a 37-year-old assistant principle at Parkway South High School, co-founded Black Males in Education-St. Louis in 2019 along with Howard Fields. The men created the organization for other black educators, particularly males, to feel secure in their professional roles. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the group on Friday hosted the State of Black Educators Symposium at the University of Missouri in St. Louis. About 1,300 people signed up.
FATALITY CRASH-KANSAS CITY
Police: High-speed crash in Kansas City kills woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman has died in a fiery crash on state Highway 169. Police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday when a large sport utility vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed went out of control. Witnesses told police the SUV hit a guardrail, crossed over to the other side of the road and hit the highway's concrete barrier. Investigators say the SUV then went airborne over the barrier, falling about 80 feet, hitting a tree and bursting into flames. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Missouri say a man on the side of a rural highway near Springfield has been hit and killed by a vehicle. Television station KYTV reports the crash happened Friday night on Highway 65 several miles north of Springfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Timothy Williams, of Springfield, was standing next to another vehicle on the side of the highway when he was hit. The patrol said the driver of the vehicle that hit Williams was 27-year-old Christopher Rice. The patrol has not announced any charges in the case.
BROTHER-SISTER SENTENCED
Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution conspiracy that involved mailing the drug from Colorado to Missouri. Prosecutors say they and five others distributed more than $1.7 million in marijuana. Thirty-four—year-old Natalie McNeil, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, wcs sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison without parole and ordered to pay $121,000 to the government. Her brother, and 30-year-old Tanner McNeil, of De,nwas sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $1 million. Prosecutors say Tanner McNeil and others shipped marijuana from Colorado to Missouri, where his sister deposited cash that her brother and another man withdrew in Colorado. ver
OLD KILLING-EX-WIFE CONVICTED
Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her ex-husband. A Platte County jury found 59-year-old Letti Strait, of Parkville, guilty Thursday of killing Charles Cammisano. He was shot to death at his home in Riverside in September 2007. Prosecutors say Cammisano and Strait had argued for months before his shooting because she had improperly claimed she had custody of the four Cammisano children so she could collect food stamps. Strait's husband, Terry Strait, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting sentencing in Cammisano's death. He testified that his wife shot Cammisano.