Ky. Transportation Cabinet releases 2019 preliminary highway fatality count

While pleased with the current downward trend, KOHS Acting Director Jason Siwula says the KOHS is increasing efforts to encourage safe driving habits through localized media campaigns and partnerships, like Buckle Up Phone Down, law enforcement blitzes, and free-ride sharing promotions during the holidays. “We must give credit to the drivers who chose to practice safe driving behaviors. we pledge to do our part, but it will take everyone - all citizens of Kentucky - to reach our goal of zero deaths on our roadways,” said Siwula.