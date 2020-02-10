Ky. Transportation Cabinet releases 2019 preliminary highway fatality count

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) releases their 2019 preliminary highway fatality count.
The preliminary count shows that fatalities there were 734 fatalities in 2019, that up 10 the 724 2018.
“A single death is one too many, and our 2020 Recommended Highway Plan is our commitment to improving highway safety. Through this plan Governor Beshear calls for a historic $100 million investment in the Highway Safety Improvement Program and an aggressive move to install more than 100 miles of life-saving guardrail across the Commonwealth,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.
The figures will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.
In 2020 so far, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 56 roadway fatalities, down 17 compared to the same time last year.
While pleased with the current downward trend, KOHS Acting Director Jason Siwula says the KOHS is increasing efforts to encourage safe driving habits through localized media campaigns and partnerships, like Buckle Up Phone Down, law enforcement blitzes, and free-ride sharing promotions during the holidays. “We must give credit to the drivers who chose to practice safe driving behaviors. we pledge to do our part, but it will take everyone - all citizens of Kentucky - to reach our goal of zero deaths on our roadways,” said Siwula.
Past fatalities numbers can be found online.
