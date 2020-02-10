Jackson Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Office announces college scholarship award

JACKSON COUNTY, ILL. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Sheriff Robert D. Burns of Jackson County, will be awarding four college scholarships.
The scholarships will amount to $500.00 each.
These funds come from the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association which will be awarding $50,000 worth of funds throughout the state.
The scholarships will be awarded to students who are wishing to pursue higher education full-time during the 2020-2021 academic year in the State of Illinois. The funds are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only.
Applications are available at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, high school advising centers or online.
The application deadline is March 16.
Those with questions can contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 687-3822 X 4.
