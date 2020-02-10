Heavier rain and colder weather expected through the workweek

Cloudy and chilly weather continues this evening and overnight. There is a slight chance of a few light showers overnight, even a light wintry mix possible in our northern counties. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s. More clouds will push into the area through the day on Tuesday. Many of us should remain dry. Rain chances move in from the south by the evening hours on Tuesday and increase into Wednesday. All of the Heartland will see more rain Wednesday, with heavier amounts expected in our southeastern counties. Parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and southern portions of Missouri could see another 2 inches of rain. Temperatures turn much colder by the end of the week.