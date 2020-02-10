Heartland Pharmacist work to stay healthy during flu season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Flu season is upon us and one local pharmacy is taking a different approach to keep it out of the building.
Broadway Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, has curbside pickup and free delivery. One pharmacist said it’s the saving grace to keep the flu at bay.
Pharmacist Catherine Heaton said, thankfully her staff hasn’t been hit with any sicknesses.
Heaton said if you have medicine to pick up, wearing a face mask can help keep everyone in the pharmacy safe.
She says they do all that they can to keep germs out.
“Wearing a mask is very helpful to protect the public. We use a lot of Germ-X, we Lysol our counters, we spray Lysol, wipe down out counters. You know things that the patient may have been in contact with and just try to keep distance it’s a good thing to do when you have the flu.” said Heaton.
She also added to have a family member or a friend pick up your medicine so that you are’t spreading the bug.
Heaton urges people there’s still time to get a flu shot.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.