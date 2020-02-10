3 charged in connection to shooting investigation at The River Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody and two others are wanted in connection to a shooting investigation at a Cape Girardeau banquet hall.
Marquelis J. Andrews, 23, of Charleston, Mo., was charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, six counts of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Myron L. Andrews, 25, of Sikeston, Mo., was charged with one count of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, five counts of second-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jaquavion M. Anderson, 25, of Charleston, Mo., was charged with one count of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, four counts of second-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police say Myron Andrews is in custody at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. Marquelis Andrews and Jaquavion Anderson remain at large.
According to police, they responded to a report of shots fired on Sunday, January 26 at a venue called The River Banquet Center in the 600 block of S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
When they arrived, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds.
Officers administered aid until the victims were taken to an area hospital.
