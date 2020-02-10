Carbondale police investigating report of 5 people attacking 2 victims

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a report of five people attacking two victims.
According to police, they responded to the 500 block of West Cherry Street around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. They learned the two victims were approached and attacked by five males.
After attacking the victims, police say the suspects left the area on foot. The suspects were all described as “juvenile black males.”
Police say the victims declined medical treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.
