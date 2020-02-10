17 arrested during narcotics sweep in Dexter, Mo.

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department, assisted by several other agencies, conducted a “targeted narcotic enforcement sweep” in the city of Dexter. It began at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7, and ended at 6 a.m. on Feb. 8.
During the operation, officers conducted 95 traffic stops and 11 resident checks. The investigation targeted narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
According to a Facebook post by Dexter Police, it was a result of months of narcotics investigations and tips from the public. The sweep resulted in 17 custodial arrests and 22 citations. Some people face multiple charges.
The arrests and citations include:
- Driving while intoxicated (3)
- Driving with an excessive BAC
- Driving while intoxicated - Drugs (2)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Failure to register motor vehicle
- No seatbelt
- Dexter Municipal Court Warrant (4)
- Cape Girardeau County warrant (2)
- Possession of a controlled substance (4)
- Driving while revoked
- Speeding
- Tampering with evidence (2)
- Defective equipment
- Missouri probation and parole warrant
- St. Charles County warrant
The SEMO Drug Task Force, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the sweep.
Names of those arrested are being withheld pending formal charge requests through the Stoddard County Prosecutor’s Office and further investigations.
