Small businesses getting ready for Valentine’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Small businesses across the Heartland are counting down the days until Valentine's Day later this week.
One small business we talked with in Cape Girardeau is getting busier as the romantic day grows closer.
"Super, super busy," Cakes Reanimated Becky Brown said. "I've got several custom orders going on."
Brown first started her business selling items our of her home. She recently decided to open a brick and mortar building in hopes it would bring in even more customers.
"Usually Christmas and Valentine's Day aren't big for me," Brown said. "They weren't for the past seven years but then when we opened right before Christmas, the doors just kind of exploded."
Brown spend some time in her shop on Sunday preparing cakes and gathering ingredients for special orders.
“I think a lot of people are finding a lot of value in custom stuff, which is really nice,” Brown said. “People are wanting something more unique and catered to whatever their occasion is.”
Brown even says she has seen more businesses lately from men as traditionally it’s been mostly women that have ordered from her.
