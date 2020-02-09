Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BLACK MEN IN EDUCATION
St. Louis-area duo aims to get more young blacks to teach
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis-area black educators have formed a support group to inspire more black students to go into teaching and to give them a place to network. Darryl Diggs, a 37-year-old assistant principle at Parkway South High School, co-founded Black Males in Education-St. Louis in 2019 along with Howard Fields. The men created the organization for other black educators, particularly males, to feel secure in their professional roles. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the group on Friday hosted the State of Black Educators Symposium at the University of Missouri in St. Louis. About 1,300 people signed up.
FATALITY CRASH-KANSAS CITY
Police: High-speed crash in Kansas City kills woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman has died in a fiery crash on state Highway 169. Police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday when a large sport utility vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed went out of control. Witnesses told police the SUV hit a guardrail, crossed over to the other side of the road and hit the highway's concrete barrier. Investigators say the SUV then went airborne over the barrier, falling about 80 feet, hitting a tree and bursting into flames. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Missouri say a man on the side of a rural highway near Springfield has been hit and killed by a vehicle. Television station KYTV reports the crash happened Friday night on Highway 65 several miles north of Springfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Timothy Williams, of Springfield, was standing next to another vehicle on the side of the highway when he was hit. The patrol said the driver of the vehicle that hit Williams was 27-year-old Christopher Rice. The patrol has not announced any charges in the case.
BROTHER-SISTER SENTENCED
Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution conspiracy that involved mailing the drug from Colorado to Missouri. Prosecutors say they and five others distributed more than $1.7 million in marijuana. Thirty-four—year-old Natalie McNeil, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, wcs sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison without parole and ordered to pay $121,000 to the government. Her brother, and 30-year-old Tanner McNeil, of De,nwas sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $1 million. Prosecutors say Tanner McNeil and others shipped marijuana from Colorado to Missouri, where his sister deposited cash that her brother and another man withdrew in Colorado. ver
OLD KILLING-EX-WIFE CONVICTED
Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her ex-husband. A Platte County jury found 59-year-old Letti Strait, of Parkville, guilty Thursday of killing Charles Cammisano. He was shot to death at his home in Riverside in September 2007. Prosecutors say Cammisano and Strait had argued for months before his shooting because she had improperly claimed she had custody of the four Cammisano children so she could collect food stamps. Strait's husband, Terry Strait, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting sentencing in Cammisano's death. He testified that his wife shot Cammisano.
SUPER BOWL PARADE
Chief lauds officers' restraint during Chiefs' parade chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are praising the decision-making and restraint shown by the officers who stopped an allegedly impaired driver who led police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route. Prosecutors on Thursday charged 42-year-old Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, Kansas, with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said at a news conference that the arresting officers avoided hitting the speeding car along the route or shooting the driver because they didn't want the car to veer off course and hit fans. No one was hurt and the parade went off hours later without a hitch.
ROAD RAGE CONVICTION
Man pleads guilty to federal charge in road rage case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who threatened another driver in a road rage confrontation has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. attorney's office says 29-year-old William J.W. Duval admitted Thursday that he was in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol during the June 2019 confrontation. It started when Duval drifted into another lane of traffic, causing another driver to honk. Prosecutors said Duval responded by flipping off the driver and showing him a firearm. Duval was barred from possessing the weapon because of prior felony convictions for stealing a motor vehicle, theft, burglary, forgery, possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
AP-US-UAW-CORRUPTION
Official who was close to UAW president pleads guilty
DETROIT (AP) — A former senior official at the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to a corruption scheme. Vance Pearson acknowledged that he conspired with others to conceal the use of union cash for vacation villas, golf, cigars and booze. Pearson was based in the St. Louis area as director of UAW's Region 5. Pearson worked closely with Gary Jones, who had Pearson's job before becoming national UAW president in Detroit in 2018. Jones hasn't been charged in the corruption probe, but agents searched his home last summer. Jones quit as UAW president in November.