Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CRASH-THREE KILLED
3 killed in vehicle crash near Tennessee-Kentucky state line
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in a crash involving a car and two tractor trailers near the border of Tennessee and Kentucky. The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells news outlets that the crash was reported Friday night on Interstate 65 in Robertson County. The highway patrol said a Nissan Versa was traveling southbound when it was struck in the rear by a tractor trailer. The impact caused the Nissan to cross the median and head into incoming northbound traffic. The Nissan was then hit by another tractor trailer. All three people in the Nissan were killed. They are from Kentucky.
DRUG RING INDICTMENTS
17 with ties to motorcycle club indicted on drug charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have indicted 17 people with ties to a motorcycle club on charges alleging that they operated a drug ring in Indiana and Kentucky. The indictments announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler allege that some of defendants are members of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club or associates of that Evansville group. Prosecutors allege that the drug operation distributed methamphetamine in Evansville and nearby communities. During a November raid at the motorcycle club's Evansville headquarters, officials seized 23 guns, $35,000 in cash and 10 pounds of meth that has an estimated street value of more than $250,000.
AP-US-XGR-SPORTS-BETTING-KENTUCKY
Sports betting bill stumbles from starting gate in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a state where betting on the Kentucky Derby is seen as a rite of passage, efforts to legalize wagering on other sports have barely gotten out of the starting gate. A sports wagering bill has exposed tensions among Republicans who control the legislature. It has spotlighted a divide between Christian conservatives opposed to sports wagering for religious reasons and lawmakers who see the potential for a new revenue source. The bill sailed through a legislative committee nearly a month ago but has languished in the full House since then.
SCHOOL PADDLING
Kentucky House passes bill to ban schoolhouse paddlings
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill to ban the paddling of students. The measure cleared the House on a 65-17 vote Friday. It now goes to the Senate. The bill would prohibit schools from using corporal punishment. Kentucky is among 19 states that currently allow it. Rep. Steve Riley says corporal punishment is ineffective because it fails to change behavior in a positive way. Rep. Kevin Bratcher recalled being paddled while in high school after being caught sneaking out of school to chew tobacco. He says it didn't curb the behavior. Instead, he says he and his classmates made sure someone kept watch the next time.
SCHOOL SAFETY-KENTUCKY
Bill requiring armed school officers clears legislature
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill requiring police officers to carry weapons when assigned to schools. The House passed the measure on a 78-8 vote Friday. The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill previously passed the Senate. It's a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The new bill's efforts to bolster school counseling had widespread support. But the requirement that school-based officers — known as school resource officers — be armed caused disagreements.
DEPUTY JAILER CHARGED
Former jail deputy sentenced to 4 years in prison
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a former deputy jailer in western Kentucky has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for using a stun gun to punish a suicidal inmate for cursing. The FBI said in a statement that 54-year-old James Eakes received the sentence Thursday for willfully depriving the inmate of his constitutional right to be free from cruel and usual punishment. The former deputy jailer with the Fulton County Detention Center in Hickman was convicted last year. According to evidence and testimony, Eakes used a Taser on the inmate three times because the inmate cursed at him.