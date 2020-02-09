Illnesses surging in Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland nurse said she is seeing a surge of illnesses as compared to about a few weeks ago.
“This time of year is typical for viral like the flu, strep is also typical this time of year and is easily spread,” Jackson Family Nurse Practitioner, Magin Chapman said. “So people don’t realize that they’re contagious and sometimes spreading it to others.”
Chapman advises anyone who is sick, including school children, to stay at home and reduce spreading germs.
She also states that it's important to wash your hands, keeping hands away from face and to cough in your elbow to help avoid others from getting sick as well.
Chapman said illnesses are usually severe at this time of year.
"Typically it is in full force this time of year," Chapman said. "It does within a couple of weeks, more towards the end of February will decrease in the severity of the illnesses."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu is considered widespread across the United States with the exception of three states.
