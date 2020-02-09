I-24 west bound restricted to one lane in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 24 is restricted to one lane near the 60 mile marker due to a truck crash.
The semi was hauling what appears to be parts to a construction crane. The load shifted causing the truck to crash. Emergency personnel on site are attempting to upright the load to allow the truck to be moved.
During the process, I-24 westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. Some brief closures may be required.
Estimated duration of the closure is 2 hours.
