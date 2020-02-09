Humane society offer special discount on pets through Valentine’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is looking to help provide a good home for some furry friends for Valentine's Day.
They are offering a special this week for anyone that wants to adopt.
The adoption fee for cats is waived and there is a $20 discount for dogs.
Tracy Poston, Executive Director with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, says it's important to help out the animals find a forever home.
“It just makes for a good time of year to come get a pet and it does help ease the loneliness that people feel sometimes on this day,” Poston said.
We spoke with people who wanted to take advantage of this opportunity.
"I think it kind of opens the door a little bit because it's a little extra incentive to do it," Brooke Holford said. "Especially like me, and wanting to for a while and like, why not!"
“It can definitely give you a little purpose in life and have someone who’s always looking forward to you getting home and vice versa,” Ally Bruemmer said.
The humane society says there are plenty of pets to choose from as their kennels and cages are full with cats and dogs.
