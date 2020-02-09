First Alert: Wet weather is moving in

(KFVS) - Brian Alworth says a warm front pushing through this morning will bring a band of showers…and introduce strong south winds and warming temps today.
A bit of snow and ice is possible as the showers move through, but little impact expected.
Much of today will actually end up dry as we be between the warm front and more extensive rain this evening and overnight.
In fact there is likely to be a bit of sunshine today, at least for some areas, before clouds and rain move back in this afternoon and evening.
Highs will range from near 50 north to near 60 south…although they won’t occur until late in the day.
Rain overnight will be heavier as the front moves through…a bit of thunder and lightning is possible.
Monday morning will be wet (and colder again) before the rain pushes off to the southeast for a while.
After a brief break in the rain late Monday into early Tuesday…the frontal boundary will edge northward again and more rain is likely Tuesday night thru Wednesday night.
Once again some of this could be locally heavy.
Precipitation looks to finally move out by Thursday morning…maybe with some snow showers…leaving behind chilly but dry conditions for the end of the work week.
In fact Friday might actually end up as a mostly sunny day, although a few showers could return as early as Saturday.
