First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

After a brief break, on and off wet weather is back in the forecast for the next several days. A warm front pushing through this morning will bring a band of showers…and introduce strong south winds and warming temps today. A bit of snow and ice is possible as the showers move through, but little impact expected. Much of today will actually end up dry as we be between the warm front and more extensive rain this evening and overnight. In fact there is likely to be a bit of sunshine today, at least for some areas, before clouds and rain move back in this afternoon and evening. Highs will range from near 50 north to near 60 south…although they won’t occur until late in the day. Rain overnight will be heavier as the front moves through…a bit of thunder and lightning is possible. Monday morning will be wet (and colder again) before the rain pushes off to the southeast for a while.