First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a lull, showers are increasing again this evening ahead of a cold front slowly approaching from the northwest. Tonight will become increasingly wet with rain and embedded thundershowers possible. Up to an inch or more of rain is possible through early Monday as this system moves through. It will remain quite mild with southwest winds this evening, but by morning north winds will be dropping temps into the 30s and 40s. it looks like a chilly, wet, start to the work week. Through the day on Monday the rain will gradually push off to the southeast…but this will be a slow-moving front so our southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, Tn and Ky could hang on to light rain chances even into the afternoon. Northern counties will dry out Monday but look to stay cloudy and chilly.