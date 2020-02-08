Two killed in fatal crash in McCracken Co., Ky.

Two killed in fatal crash in McCracken Co., Ky.
Justin Cunningham and Marissa Russian both found dead inside the vehicle.
By Olivia Grelle | February 8, 2020 at 1:32 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 1:32 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fatal crash in McCracken County, claims the lives of two people from Paducah.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 7 around 2:30 p.m. deputies were called to the game reserve off Woodville Rd. in McCracken Co., for a report of a vehicle in a pond.

After investigating deputies determined, that a single vehicle left the roadway and overturned while into the pond.

Justin Cunningham 22, and Marissa Russian 21, were found deceased inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.