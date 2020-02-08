Two killed in fatal crash in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fatal crash in McCracken County, claims the lives of two people from Paducah.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 7 around 2:30 p.m. deputies were called to the game reserve off Woodville Rd. in McCracken Co., for a report of a vehicle in a pond.
After investigating deputies determined, that a single vehicle left the roadway and overturned while into the pond.
Justin Cunningham 22, and Marissa Russian 21, were found deceased inside the vehicle.
