Train derailment near Sesser Ill., around 20 to 25 cars have been derailed

SESSER Ill. (KFVS) - A coal train has derailed near Sesser Ill., around 20 to 25 cars have been derailed
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, a coal train has derailed just south of Sesser Ill. near Vine Road.
A BNSF train was carrying coal at time of the derailment, around 20-25 cars are derailed.
Emergency management personnel on site said, there is no risk to public safety.
Those who live Sesser may see an increase in commercial vehicle traffic due to clean up contractors entering the area.
The public is asked to avoid the area and reminded that trespassing on railroad property is a federal offense.
