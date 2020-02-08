Suspect in custody after chase in Scott County Mo.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody after a police chase in Scott County Mo,
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, on Feb. 8 around 8:15 a.m. deputies located a stolen Dodge pickup on State Highway 77 and Interstate 55 northbound exit ramp.
The pickup had been reported stolen earlier that day, to the Morehouse Police Department.
When deputies attempted to stop the pickup, the driver accelerated south on State Highway 77. Deputies followed the vehicle towards Morley, the pickup then drove off the road on State Highway C and got stuck in a field.
The suspect fled the vehicle, with a firearm, and ran into a tree line.
Deputies, with the use of the K-9 unit tracked the suspect towards Morley.
The suspect was found by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and deputies in Morley. The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail pending formal charges on numerous felony charges.
Sheriff Drury would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, and Cape Girardeau Fire Department for their assistance.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.