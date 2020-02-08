2 Paducah men arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Tre Jefferson, 28, of Park Avenue, and Trezon Diamonte Wilson, 26, of Bloomfield Avenue, were arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance.
Jefferson was also charged with possession of marijuana and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
The two men were arrested after the car they were in was stopped by police early this afternoon, around 1:30 p.m. today in the 1400 block of Park Avenue, near Jefferson’s home.
Officers found 27 hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and several hundred dollars cash in the men’s possession.
Detectives served a search warrant at Jefferson’s home and on his car.
They found more than 75 suspected counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills.
The two men were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
