Paducah man arrested for trafficking a controlled substance
Suspected Ecstasy and oxycodone/fentanyl pills, and cash (Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Ashley Smith | February 7, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 6:37 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Damonterius Stigger, 22, of Walter Jetton Boulevard, was arrested on charges of driving with no operator’s license, second-degree fleeing or evading police trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

The drug investigation began about a month ago. It resulted in the arrest Thursday of Stigger.

Sgt. Shawn Craven stopped a car driven by Stigger about 4 p.m. Thursday on South 6th Street.

Stigger did not have a driver’s license.

He fled on foot and failed to put his car in park. Th car struck a building in the 600 block of South 6th Street, causing damage to the building.

Stigger was caught a short distance away after a brief foot chase. Officers found suspected Ecstasy and oxycodone/fentanyl pills he threw as he ran.

Damonterius Stigger, 22, of Walter Jetton Boulevard (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Detectives also found marijuana and cash on Stigger’s.

They served several search warrants on Stigger’s car and home.

Detectives seized more than $18,000 cash, marijuana packaged for sale and fentanyl and suspected Ecstasy tablets.

Stigger was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

