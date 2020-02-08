Paducah man arrested for trafficking a controlled substance

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Damonterius Stigger, 22, of Walter Jetton Boulevard, was arrested on charges of driving with no operator’s license, second-degree fleeing or evading police trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
The drug investigation began about a month ago. It resulted in the arrest Thursday of Stigger.
Sgt. Shawn Craven stopped a car driven by Stigger about 4 p.m. Thursday on South 6th Street.
Stigger did not have a driver’s license.
He fled on foot and failed to put his car in park. Th car struck a building in the 600 block of South 6th Street, causing damage to the building.
Stigger was caught a short distance away after a brief foot chase. Officers found suspected Ecstasy and oxycodone/fentanyl pills he threw as he ran.
Detectives also found marijuana and cash on Stigger’s.
They served several search warrants on Stigger’s car and home.
Detectives seized more than $18,000 cash, marijuana packaged for sale and fentanyl and suspected Ecstasy tablets.
Stigger was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
