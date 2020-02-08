Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BROTHER-SISTER SENTENCED
Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution conspiracy that involved mailing the drug from Colorado to Missouri. Prosecutors say they and five others distributed more than $1.7 million in marijuana. Thirty-four—year-old Natalie McNeil, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, wcs sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison without parole and ordered to pay $121,000 to the government. Her brother, and 30-year-old Tanner McNeil, of De,nwas sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $1 million. Prosecutors say Tanner McNeil and others shipped marijuana from Colorado to Missouri, where his sister deposited cash that her brother and another man withdrew in Colorado. ver
OLD KILLING-EX-WIFE CONVICTED
Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her ex-husband. A Platte County jury found 59-year-old Letti Strait, of Parkville, guilty Thursday of killing Charles Cammisano. He was shot to death at his home in Riverside in September 2007. Prosecutors say Cammisano and Strait had argued for months before his shooting because she had improperly claimed she had custody of the four Cammisano children so she could collect food stamps. Strait's husband, Terry Strait, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting sentencing in Cammisano's death. He testified that his wife shot Cammisano.
SUPER BOWL PARADE
Chief lauds officers' restraint during Chiefs' parade chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are praising the decision-making and restraint shown by the officers who stopped an allegedly impaired driver who led police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route. Prosecutors on Thursday charged 42-year-old Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, Kansas, with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said at a news conference that the arresting officers avoided hitting the speeding car along the route or shooting the driver because they didn't want the car to veer off course and hit fans. No one was hurt and the parade went off hours later without a hitch.
ROAD RAGE CONVICTION
Man pleads guilty to federal charge in road rage case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who threatened another driver in a road rage confrontation has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. attorney's office says 29-year-old William J.W. Duval admitted Thursday that he was in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol during the June 2019 confrontation. It started when Duval drifted into another lane of traffic, causing another driver to honk. Prosecutors said Duval responded by flipping off the driver and showing him a firearm. Duval was barred from possessing the weapon because of prior felony convictions for stealing a motor vehicle, theft, burglary, forgery, possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
AP-US-UAW-CORRUPTION
Official who was close to UAW president pleads guilty
DETROIT (AP) — A former senior official at the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to a corruption scheme. Vance Pearson acknowledged that he conspired with others to conceal the use of union cash for vacation villas, golf, cigars and booze. Pearson was based in the St. Louis area as director of UAW's Region 5. Pearson worked closely with Gary Jones, who had Pearson's job before becoming national UAW president in Detroit in 2018. Jones hasn't been charged in the corruption probe, but agents searched his home last summer. Jones quit as UAW president in November.
PARTY KILLING-KIDNAPPING
Man charged with killing, helping others dump victim's body
PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting an Arkansas man while getting a ride home from a party and then forcing two other people in the vehicle to dump the body along a rural road. Twenty-five-year-old Henry Bridgeford, of Noel, is jailed without bond after he was charged Friday with first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Christian Zigmunt, of Bella Vista, Arkansas. Bridgeford also is charged with armed criminal action and two counts of kidnapping. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
POLICE SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
Kansas City police shoot, kill armed man who pointed rifle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say police officers have shot and killed a man in Kansas City after he pointed a rifle at them. Police sad in a news release that the man refused to drop the rifle when officers encountered him around 1 a.m. Friday. The release said that an effort to use bean bag rounds wasn't successful. Officers then followed the man on foot for a couple blocks, while he continued to ignore their commands to drop his weapon. Police said that an independent witness saw the man turn and point the rifle at officers before they opened fire. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
INJURY POLICE PURSUIT CRASH
Woman seriously injured in police pursuit crash in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was seriously injured when she was ejected from a stolen pickup truck during a police pursuit in the Kansas City area. Belton police said in a Facebook post that the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday after an officer attempted to stop the truck. The post said the driver refused to stop and fled southbound on Interstate 49 toward the town of Peculiar, where officers used tire-deflating devices. The driver then lost control and rolled. The release didn't say whether the 25-year-old woman who was ejected was the driver or a passenger.