Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Chiefs fan says he took a “professional NFL hit" when he slammed into a parking meter while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team's Super Bowl victory parade. Forty-three-year-old LaRue Bell told The Kansas City Star that the pass was intended for him but that the parking meter denied him the opportunity Wednesday. Millions have watched the video on social media. Even Mahomes checked in on Twitter, asking “Yo is the dude who hit the parking meter okay." Bell says he is sore, noting that the pole “was not forgiving at all."