The Illinois Department of Public Health and poison control center launched Illinois Coronavirus Hotline

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDHP) along with the Illinois Poison Control Center, has launched the Illinois Novel Coronavirus Hotline.
The hotline has been established to answer questions of Local Health Departments, clinicians, and the general public may have regarding the Coronavirus.
The hotline and email address were created to provide new information, answer questions, share facts about symptoms, and provide up-to-date information from the CDC.
Illinoisans can dial 1-800-889-3931 twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week or email to get questions answered.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.