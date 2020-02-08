First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Looks like we’ll get one dry day before another cloudy wet pattern develops on Sunday and continues into the upcoming week. Overnight rain and snow showers have pushed on to the east with partial clearing developing this morning. Overall today should end up as partly cloudy northeast to mainly sunny southwest. Still chilly, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s…but at least we’ll get some of that stronger February sun. Unfortunately, clouds begin to stream in from the southwest overnight…and by Sunday rain will be redeveloping over the entire region. The rain could actually begin as a brief mix late tonight but should not be impactful as temperatures rise. Sunday into Sunday night will be cool, wet and breezy.
On and off rain chances will stick around through much of the upcoming week…although there will be periods of dry (but still mainly cloudy) weather. One ‘break’ looks to be from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday. But by late Tuesday and into Wednesday yet more rain is likely. Thankfully most of the heavy rain this upcoming week will be from our area south and east, so not much will fall on the upper Mississippi and Ohio Valleys…although the Tennessee Valley will pick up some heavy rain and this eventually drains into the lower Ohio near Paducah.
