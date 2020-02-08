First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Looks like we’ll get one dry day before another cloudy wet pattern develops on Sunday and continues into the upcoming week. Overnight rain and snow showers have pushed on to the east with partial clearing developing this morning. Overall today should end up as partly cloudy northeast to mainly sunny southwest. Still chilly, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s…but at least we’ll get some of that stronger February sun. Unfortunately, clouds begin to stream in from the southwest overnight…and by Sunday rain will be redeveloping over the entire region. The rain could actually begin as a brief mix late tonight but should not be impactful as temperatures rise. Sunday into Sunday night will be cool, wet and breezy.