First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a brief break from wet, dreary weather…..it looks as though we’re about to get wet again starting early Sunday morning. This evening will be cold but quiet…and with clear to partly cloudy skies, temps will fall pretty quickly after sunset. But after midnight clouds will begin to increase ahead of a warm front moving in from the southwest….and temps will stabilize and even begin to rise. By Sunday morning light showers are likely. Rain could be briefly mixed with a little sleet or snow as the precip starts…but temps will rise quickly Sunday morning as south winds increase so little impact is likely from any ice or snow. Sunday will be very breezy and mostly cloudy with periods of rain or showers in the morning and again in the afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday look to range from near 50 north to near 60 south where there might be a bit of sunshine.
Behind a cold front….colder drier air blows back in from the north on Monday and the rain will push off to the southeast. Unfortunately, the dry period will be short…as southwest flow develops again by Tuesday and another round of rain will arrive by late Tuesday or Tuesday evening. Then it looks to be wet again from Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals for the upcoming week look to be in the moderate range…perhaps an inch or two…but much heavier rains could cause flooding just to our southeast over the Tennessee Valley.
