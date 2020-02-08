First Alert: A quiet day before another system moves in

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A quiet day before another system enters the Heartland.
After a weak system moved through the Heartland last night, skies are clearing from west to east.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says, sunshine should last all day for most of the Heartland. With the exception of the northeastern Illinois counties which clouds may hang around for most of the morning.
Highs today will only reach the middle 30s northeast to middle 40s south.
For tonight, skies will begin clear with, but clouds will move in overnight. With some showers and winter mix possible, but Brian said this will not impact travelers.
For Sunday, rain will develop over the entire Heartland. With rain strengthening showers into Sunday night. Sunday into Sunday night will be cool, wet and breezy.
For the week ahead, on and off rain chances will stick around through much of the upcoming week.
Brian says that there will be periods of dry but mostly cloudy weather. One ‘break’ looks to be from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday. But by late Tuesday and into Wednesday where more rain is likely.
