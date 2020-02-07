Williamson Co. deputies investigating stolen enclosed trailer

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an enclosed trailer was stolen from the Whiteash area on Wednesday, February 5.
According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, it’s described as black in color, with business information for Hammonds Custom Lawn Care in green lettering on each side.
He said the trailer was loaded with an assortment of hand tools and power tools.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS. Information received that leads to an arrest may make the caller eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
