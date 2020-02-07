Snow, ice reported on Ky. roads

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway have responded to reports of accumulating snow.
They responded to several counties around 1 a.m. after several lines of snow flurries moved across the region.
Crews in Trigg, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and Graves counties were spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots.
Marshall and Lyon County crews began assisting with traffic control and establishing detours for a multi-vehicle crash that blocked the westbound lanes of I-24 on the Tennessee River Bridge at the 29-mile marker.
Crews reported a few other minor crashes on bridges and overpasses mainly along I-24 eastward from the Tennessee River bridge crash site.
Those bridges have now been salted.
Drivers are urged to use appropriate caution.
Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark fairly quickly after sunrise.
