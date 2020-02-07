Police investigate attempted child kidnapping in the Heartland

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland police are investigating what was a scary walk to school for a 10-year-old girl.
Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said they were called to an attempted kidnapping the morning of Tuesday, February 4.
They did not find anything suspicious on surveillance camera footage from local businesses. However, police said two witnesses heard a young girl screaming and one saw what she called an argument before the two people involved ran separate ways.
Police have increased patrols around the area, but have not seen or heard of any similar incidents.
“It doesn’t look like this is a pattern or a repeat offender or anything that anyone else should be worried about, but just to be aware that these things could potentially happen at any given moment," said J.R. Keirsey, CID captain with the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Captain Keirsey said it’s a reminder for kids to use the buddy system when walking to the bus stop.
As of now, police said they do not have any specific suspect information from witnesses or the victim.
