Open forums set for SIU Carbondale’s reaccreditation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Open forums are scheduled in February as Southern Illinois University Carbondale seeks reaffirmation of accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission.
Reviewers will be on campus and at the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield February 16-18.
Three open forums covering several areas are set for Feb. 17 in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium. According to Lizette Chevalier, associate provost for academic programs and the university’s HLC liaison, the forums are open to the campus and community and there will be opportunity for audience questions.
Chevalier said the open forums will make sure the university meets five criteria:
- Mission
- Integrity (ethical and responsible conduct)
- Teaching and learning: Quality, resources and support
- Teaching and learning: Evaluation and improvement
- Resources, planning and institutional effectiveness
The Feb. 17 forum schedule, with accreditation criterion tops, include:
- 1:30 to 2:25 p.m. - Mission and Integrity (Ethical and Responsible Conduct
- 2:30 to 3:25 p.m. - Teaching and Learning: Quality, Resources and Support; Evaluation and Improvement
- 3:30 to 4:25 p.m. - Resources, Planning and Institutional Effectiveness
SIU Carbondale submitted an assurance argument in January. a seven-member HLC peer review teamlooks at the assurance argument and determines if SIU met the criteria.
Chevalier said more than 100 people from across the campus and community were involved in preparing the report.
HLC accreditation authorizes the university to receive federal funding, more than $100 million annually, mostly through the Higher Education Opportunity Act’s reauthorizations.
After leaving the campus, the accreditation team will finalize their findings and submit a draft report, which will be followed by a final report and final HLC action.
More information on the university’s accreditation process is available by clicking here, by calling 618-453-7653 or email apap@siu.edu.
The university’s most recent reaccreditation was in 2009-2010.
The HLC, and before that the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, have accredited SIU since 1913.
HLC accreditation covers all areas of the university, including the SIU School of Medicine. It accredits degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions in a 19-state region that includes Illinois.
