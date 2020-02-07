Nashville man convicted of sex-trafficking 12-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man was convicted on Thursday, February 6 of sex trafficking a minor.
A federal judge convicted Tavarie Williams, 40, of Nashville, sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution and criminal sexual activity.
The jury found Williams not guilty of a third count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, after the week-long trial.
According to evidence and testimony at trial, in June and July 2016, Williams picked up a 12-year-old runaway girl in San Antonio, Texas and posted ads on a website advertising her for prostitution.
During this time, he took the girl to Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville to meet with clients from the website.
Evidence and testimony also established that Williams engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl as well.
On July 29, 2016, Williams was arrested at a hotel in Franklin, Tenn. and the girl was rescued.
This case was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Franklin Police Department; and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Juliet Aldridge and Brooke Schiferle prosecuted the case.
