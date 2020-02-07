Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of Portageville man

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville, Missouri man has been arrested following an investigation in New Madrid County.
Portageville Police Department officials said on Friday, Feb. 7 around 6 a.m. the SEMO Drug Task Force, New Madrid County Special Response Team and the sheriff’s department executed a search warrant on the 500 block of East 4th Street.
A 44-year-old man was arrested and is being held in the Mississippi County Jail. His name is being held pending formal charges from the New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
Police said the search warrant came after a narcotics investigation by the SEMO Drug Task Force and Portageville police.
Officers found evidence of distribution of controlled substances during the search.
