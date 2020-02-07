6 vehicles involved in crash on I-24 due to slick surfaces in Ky., 1 injury reported

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash site is clear after blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the Marshall County 911 Dispatch reported that the crash was on the Tennessee River Bridge at the 29-mile marker.
The report came around 1:12 a.m.
Four semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles were involved.
Officials have reported one injury.
According to the Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department, preliminary information shows that very slick surfaces have developed on or near the Interstate Bridge and may soon be the case with smaller bridges and overpasses.
There was also diesel fuel spilled with both westbound lanes.
As 4:45 a.m. crews were in the final stages of clearing vehicles and debris off the westbound lanes.
Officials put down sand to absorb the diesel fuel, then salt the bridge deck, approaches and roadway that has been closed during the response effort.
Several emergency agencies and fire departments are on site. KYTC personnel were one scene salt trucks.
Drivers were asked to avoid this area if possible.
A detour was available via the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange, then south to U.S. 62 westbound to return to I-24 at Calvert City Exit 27.
Marshall County officials said this is the first of possibly more incidents that may develop throughout the night. Multiple agencies are currently on scene assisting with this incident.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.