Mother shares her heart attack experience on National Wear Red Day

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - It’s National Wear Red Day, a day to bring awareness to women and heart disease.
One woman shared the story of the moment her life changed at SIH Memorial Hospital, an American Heart Association Go Red for Women sponsor.
“I had no clue what was going on cause I have never been sick before. I’m always very healthy,” said Elizabeth Corley.
That all changed 11 days after she gave birth to her third child.
“The ambulance got there very, very quickly and took an EKG of me and immediately took me to the hospital,” she said.
The medical team at SIH Memorial Hospital diagnosed the new mom with a heart attack, a rare form called SCAD or Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection.
“Being taken into the O.R. and just everyone had just this compassion I think for the situation I was in. They were so, they were so amazing," she said.
On National Wear Red Day, she reunited with her medical team.
"Those people saved my life that night."
One charge nurse will always hold a special place in her heart.
“It’s definitely a privilege to be able to come here and to be able to see Elizabeth and Kit and Elizabeth’s mom and kind of reunite,” said Adam Ward, a charge nurse with SIH Memorial Hospital.
After Corley transferred to a hospital in St. Louis, Ward made the journey to visit her there.
“It was just something that my heart was just pulling on because I’m like I just had to see Elizabeth doing well,” he said.
“He came and brought me and orchid from the cath lab, and I still have it, and it’s still blooming,” she said.
More than two years later, surrounded by her medical team, Corley’s heart’s still beating.
“I get to be here with my kids. And for a long time after this I didn’t know what my future was gonna look like, how long I would live, if I’d be able to take care of them. So I’m just so grateful," she said.
The medical team gifted Corley with another orchid at their reunion.
Corley and her medical team said it’s a reminder to listen to your body and go to the E.R. right away if you think something’s wrong. Typical heart attack signs are chest pain, discomfort, nausea, and shortness of breath.
