Man arrested after chase in connection to shooting investigation in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after a chase in connection to a shooting investigation on Friday morning, February 7.
Alonte D. Beachem, 19, of Carrier Mills, Ill., was taken into custody and is in the Saline County Jail on local charges involving the chase.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:30 a.m. they received a report of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of N. Log Cabin Lane. Officers found a 37-year-old victim who was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of a serious gunshot wound.
A second victim, 30 years old, was also found and taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Deputies say a black Kia was identified as the suspect vehicle, including the license plate.
They say Saline County deputies found the Kia and tried to pull it over, but it didn’t stop.
Once the chase ended, Saline County deputies took the driver, identified as Beachem, into custody.
The investigation into the shooting continues. Once it’s finished, it will be forwarded to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney to review for felony charges.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Saline County sheriff and his staff for assisting in the case.
