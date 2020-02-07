Light snow possible for a few tonight followed by a sunny cool Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Happy Friday to you Heartland. We are watching a fast moving front heading our way for this evening. An area of light snow will likely develop ahead of this front near St. Louis and spread across the northern Half of the Heartland this evening. Along the front a narrow line of precipitation will develop and fall as either rain or snow across the central sections of the Heartland. For the southern counties of the Heartland this front could produce a few showers or sprinkles, but most areas will likely remain dry. For areas that do see snow, a quick quarter to half inch of snow could accumulate. Temperatures will cool down behind the front with lows tomorrow morning in the middle 20s north to near 30 south.