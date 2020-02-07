Life Hacks with Laura: Laundry Hack

(KFVS) - If you use the little cap that comes with your laundry detergent to measure out how much detergent you need, they can get kind of nasty over time.
Here’s the hack - if you need to wash this don’t do it by hand, just throw it into the washer with your load. Obviously, it’s called a washer because it’s meant to wash things. Then just wash your clothes as you normally would.
It might be a good idea to wait to do this on a “cold" or “warm” water load, you don’t want the water really hot since the lid is made of plastic.
Once the washer stops, you’ll grab the cap out of the washer and notice it is spotless!
