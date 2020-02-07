Ill. medical marijuana dispensaries can now stay open later to make sales

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Medical marijuana dispensaries can now stay open later to make sales.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation granted them the ability to stay open until 10 p.m. The Department also gave guidance to dispensaries that have both medical and adult use license to ensure they prioritize serving medical marijuana patients as required by state law.
Since the beginning of the program, medical marijuana sales have been limited to between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., while adult use sales are permitted by law until 10 p.m.
To address it, the Division of Professional Regulations issued a variance to the medical marijuana administrative rules, effective immediately, to expand the hours during which medical patients and their caregivers can buy marijuana.
The Division also issued guidance to dispensaries on measures they can take to prioritize serving medical marijuana users as required by Section 15-15(i) of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
