Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday. It was his second win over the defending Stanley Cup champs in five days. Andrew Copp broke a tie game with a goal off a scramble in front of the net midway through the third period. Patrik Laine, Jansen Harkins and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson scored for St. Louis, which had recorded a point in its previous 11 home games. Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for the Western Conference leaders.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals head into spring training with a new outlook. The team was sold in the offseason to Kansas City businessman John Sherman and Mike Matheny was hired to replace retired manager Ned Yost. The moves come after the Royals lost more than 100 games for the second consecutive year. The Royals spent last season trying to usher the first wave of young players to the big leagues. Their development will be a major focus this season. So will the growth of the young pitchers still in the minors. Pitchers and catchers report to Arizona on Feb. 12.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle, with a school assist record, and Amanda Ollinger had double-doubles as No. 20 Iowa avenged an early Big Ten Conference loss with a 76-60 win over Nebraska. Doyle distributed a single-game record 15 assists with 15 points; Ollinger scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2), who have won 33 straight at home, lost 78-69 at Nebraska. Their last home loss was to Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. Iowa outscored the Cornhuskers 22-13 in the third quarter to lead 57-45. Leigha Brown led the Cornhuskers with 20 points.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Knowing its season begins less than a week after one of the biggest betting events in America, the new XFL is embracing sports betting in a major way. The league owned by wrestling impresario Vince McMahon will appeal to fans accustomed to betting on football who suddenly have nothing to bet on. Its first games come six days after the NFL's Super Bowl. From inviting sport book operators to a mini-camp to meeting with gambling companies, putting point spreads on the TV screen, and giving teams the option of seeking different numbers of points after a score, the XFL is baking sports betting into its operations.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — University leaders have determined there's not enough evidence to pursue charges stemming from allegations that University of Iowa marching band members were targets of abuse during last season's football game at Iowa State University. Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band allege that they were subjected to racial slurs and other verbal abuse as well as sexual harassment during the Sept. 14 contest. Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said in a news release Wednesday that the two universities' presidents, lawyers and police chiefs had discussed the investigation and decided not to seek charges.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor doesn't spend time pondering a few minutes in Alaska the first week of the season. The Bears have won 19 games in a row since blowing a late 10-point lead against Washington. They are now the only team that has been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll three weeks in a row. They are unbeaten halfway through the Big 12's 18-game schedule. Baylor is just ahead of No. 3 Kansas in the conference standings, with the difference being the Bears' first win at Allen Fieldhouse. That is the only Big 12 loss for Kansas.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarron Cumberland converted a go-ahead three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift Cincinnati to an 80-79 win over Wichita State. Cumberland, the reigning American Athletic Conference player of the year, finished with 24 points. Keith Williams had 17 points for Cincinnati, which earned its fifth straight win. Chris Vogt added 12 points and three blocks, and Tre Scott had 11 rebounds. Jaime Echenique had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Shockers. Dennis added 16 points and Jamarius Burton had 13 points.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lesley Varner II scored 23 points to surpass 1,000 and Texas Rio Grande Valley ended its nine-game road losing streak, topping Kansas City 73-60. Varner, a senior, has scored 1,007 career points. The Vaqueros shot 53% (21-for-40) and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points. Rob Whitfield had 13 points for the Roos, who saw a three-game win streak end.