Gordonville Fire Department uses recruiting tactics to help volunteer firefighter shortage

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland fire department found a way to buck a national trend, the Gordonville Fire Department is one of the few that isn’t begging for volunteer firefighters.
“Our department is pretty fortunate. We have sustained active members over the last few years,” said Steve Corzine, Gordonville Assistant Fire Chief
Corzine credits the department modern recruiting attics.
“Continually put out advertisements in certain ways, Facebook. We have a LED sign on our road that advertises for us. We also have a web page that is GordonvilleFireprotectiondistrict.com that you can go to and fill out an application and it comes directly to us,” he said.
Corzine said even though they have enough firefighters on the team they always want more.
“We have a roster that we can fill up to 35 and right now we are at 30 and even with that we are always looking for new people to have on the roster that’s available,” he said.
Firefighter Michael Gentry loves to keep the community safe. He is not only a full time firefighter in Jackson, but also a volunteer in Gordonville.
“I’ve been a volunteer firefighter for ten years here at Gordonville Fire Department. I started here in when I was in high school,” he said.
Gentry said being a volunteer firefighter gives him the opportunity to help the community he lives in.
“There’s also a lot of reward that come from that. It’s not always paid income, but we do get to see the faces we help everyday while we are out,” he said.
