First Alert Friday Forecast

A heavy dusting of snow fell overnight and this morning, especially over SE IL and parts of W Ky, but this was pushing off to the east by late morning and it looks as though we’ll actually see some sunshine today….for the first time in many days. Still a chilly day, with highs only in the 30s and 40s…but at least with a little bit of blue sky here and there. However, another clipper system is set to swing through overnight from NW to SE with another shot at rain/snow/mixed showers. Accumulations look pretty minimal (if at all) but some briefly slick travel could result since it will be at night with surface temps near freezing.
Another story is the threat of another wet pattern developing through much of next week. The good news here is that the models are trending drier and a bit cooler now. Having said that, it still looks as though we’ll have a good chance of more rain Sunday afternoon into Sunday night…and maybe a bit more rain or wet snow about Tuesday or Tuesday night. But the heaviest precip area is now trending a bit farther to the southeast of us, and we’ll hope that this continues to be the case.
