First Alert Friday Forecast

A heavy dusting of snow fell overnight and this morning, especially over SE IL and parts of W Ky, but this was pushing off to the east by late morning and it looks as though we’ll actually see some sunshine today….for the first time in many days. Still a chilly day, with highs only in the 30s and 40s…but at least with a little bit of blue sky here and there. However, another clipper system is set to swing through overnight from NW to SE with another shot at rain/snow/mixed showers. Accumulations look pretty minimal (if at all) but some briefly slick travel could result since it will be at night with surface temps near freezing.